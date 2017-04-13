Home Searched In 4-Year-Old Missing Woman Case

April 13, 2017 11:55 AM
PUEBLO, Colo. (CBS4) – Police are searching a southwest Pueblo home as they look for a missing woman from Pueblo.

The Pueblo Police Department says they’re searching a home on Manor Ridge Drive as they try to solve the 4-year-old disappearance of Kelsie Schelling.

The home belongs to the grandmother of Donthe Lucas, a man the 22-year-old was dating.

On the night of Feb. 4, 2013, Schelling drove from Denver to a Walmart in Pueblo to meet Donthe Lucas, the alleged father of her unborn child. She hasn’t been heard from or seen since.

The spokesperson said the search was due to new leads in the case.

In February a Pueblo police officer said they were still actively investigating the case.

