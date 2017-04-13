Peyton Manning Spills The Beans About Meaning Of ‘Omaha’

April 13, 2017 9:10 AM
Filed Under: Denver Broncos, Peyton Manning

DENVER (CBS4) – While breaking records as a member of the Denver Broncos, Peyton Manning made “Omaha” famous. Now he’s revealing why.

The future Hall of Fame quarterback’s numerous shout outs to the the Nebraska city from the line of scrimmage were a bit of a mystery all the way up to and continuing on through to the day of his retirement.

In 2014 Manning kept a straight face when he asked about it.

“I’ve had a lot of people ask me what ‘Omaha’ means,” Manning said. “It’s a run play, but it could be a pass play, or a play-action pass, depending on a couple of things. The wind, which way we’re going, the quarter and the jerseys we’re wearing. It varies from play to play.”

Peyton Manning calls out a play against the Colts at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on Sept. 7, 2014. (credit: Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

Which, of course, got people more confused.

But now, more than a year removed from his retirement day, news is emerging that Manning has spilled the beans about what “Omaha” actually meant.

(credit: CBS)

“Omaha was just an indicator word,” Manning said at a recent marketing summit. “It was a trigger word that meant we had changed the play, there was low time on the clock and the ball needed to be snapped.”

