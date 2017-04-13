U.S. Drops ‘Mother Of All Bombs’ In Afghanistan

NANGARHAR PROVINCE, Afghanistan (CBS4) – The U.S. has dropped a bomb containing 11 tons of explosives on an ISIS cave complex in Afghanistan.
A Pentagon spokesperson confirmed the information to CBS News’ David Martin.
The bomb is officially called a GBU-43, or Massive Ordinance Air Blast, the largest non-nuclear bomb in the U.S. arsenal
It has never before been used in combat.
“The strike was designed to minimize the risk to Afghan and U.S. Forces conducting clearing operations in the area while maximizing the destruction of ISIS-K fighters and facilities,” the Pentagon said in a statement, using the term for the Islamic State’s Afghanistan branch.