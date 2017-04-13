U.S. Drops ‘Mother Of All Bombs’ In Afghanistan

April 13, 2017 11:40 AM
Filed Under: Afghanistan, ISIS

NANGARHAR PROVINCE, Afghanistan (CBS4) – The U.S. has dropped a bomb containing 11 tons of explosives on an ISIS cave complex in Afghanistan.

A Pentagon spokesperson confirmed the information to CBS News’ David Martin.

The bomb is officially called a GBU-43, or Massive Ordinance Air Blast, the largest non-nuclear bomb in the U.S. arsenal

It has never before been used in combat.

“The strike was designed to minimize the risk to Afghan and U.S. Forces conducting clearing operations in the area while maximizing the destruction of ISIS-K fighters and facilities,” the Pentagon said in a statement, using the term for the Islamic State’s Afghanistan branch.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Send A News Tip
LUZIA CONTEST

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia