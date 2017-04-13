Latest Forecast: Temperatures Stay 15-20° Above Normal Through Friday

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Temperatures will continue to climb along the Front Range Thursday with highs in the mid and upper 70s around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins. It will also become breezy in the afternoon with southerly winds gusting up to 30 mph in the metro area.

In the mountains, plan on mostly sunny skies with highs in the 40s and 50s.

There will be just enough moisture over Colorado to create a slight chance for a brief late day thunderstorm in the mountains as well as on the far Eastern Plains. The vast majority of areas will stay completely dry Thursday. In the metro area, the chance of a thunderstorm is less than 5%.

Not much will change with our weather on Friday. But then a dry cold front will sweep over the state on Saturday dropping temperatures about 10 degrees.

Temperatures will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s for Easter sunrise services on Sunday including at Red Rocks.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.