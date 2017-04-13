Health Inspectors Ding Trump’s Mar-A-Lago Eateries

April 13, 2017 11:07 AM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Unsafe seafood. Insufficiently refrigerated meats. Rusty shelving. Cooks without hairnets.

Reports show Florida health inspectors dinged President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort with 13 violations in late January, days before the U.S. leader hosted Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (shin-zoh AH’-bay) for a visit.

gettyimages 634625088 Health Inspectors Ding Trumps Mar A Lago Eateries

US President Donald Trump (facing right), Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (facing center), US First Lady Melania Trump (L), and Robert Kraft (2nd-L), owner of the New England Patriots, sit down for dinner sat Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort on February 10 (credit: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)

Still, the state inspectors allowed the luxury resort’s main restaurant and beach club grill to remain open as staff scrambled to make several immediate corrections.

Among the “high priority” problems described as “potentially hazardous” were faulty fridges with meats stored well above the required 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Other issues included fish being served raw or undercooked without undergoing “proper parasite destruction.”

gettyimages 634758080 Health Inspectors Ding Trumps Mar A Lago Eateries

The Mar-a-Lago Resort (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Trump is a frequent visitor to the private club he calls the Winter White House. The Trump Organization did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Send A News Tip
LUZIA CONTEST

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia