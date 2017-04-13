Giraffe Dies After Fall At Zoo Boise

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Officials at Zoo Boise say their 11-year-old giraffe, Julius Longfello, has died after a fall.

KBOI-TV reports that keepers at the zoo found Julius after he had fallen early Thursday and could not get him back up. Officials eventually decided to euthanize him.

A necropsy will be performed to learn more about what happened.

Julius arrived at Zoo Boise in 2008 from the African Safari Wildlife Park in Port Clinton, Ohio.

Zoo Boise still has one male giraffe, Jabari. Officials hope to find another giraffe.

