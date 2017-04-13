Firefighters Pull Man From Burning Home

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters rescued a man from a burning home in Thornton.
Neighbors called 911 when they saw black smoke coming from the house.
Crews found the man unconscious on the laundry room floor.
“We did pull the resident from the home. We did treat him for smoke inhalation and he has been transported to the hospital for further medical needs,” said Thornton Fire Department spokeswoman Sabrina Iacovetta.
The victim lived there alone. He was in stable condition on Thursday afternoon.
Investigators say the fire appears to be accidental.