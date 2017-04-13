Man Trapped In Chimney While Making Parkour Video To Appear In Court

April 13, 2017 7:10 PM
DENVER (CBS4)– A man who fell 40 feet down the chimney of a Denver loft building will appear before a judge in May.

Dustin Hinkle, 26, is facing criminal trespassing charges.

He told CBS4 that he and a couple of friends were making a Parkour video on the roof of the Denver City Lofts near 17th and Champa when something went wrong.

“I didn’t even believe in God before this,” Hinkle said. “That’s a real mind-opener right there. I fell 40 feet, and I’m alive.”

Hinkle said that he was running, climbing, and jumping on top of the building when he dropped down onto a chimney cover that fell through.

After plummeting 40 feet, officials said that a cable caught his fall but Hinkle was stuck inside the chimney for almost two hours.

Firefighters entered a vacant apartment unit and tore through brick to get him out.

Hinkle’s friends Jayce Anderson, 23 and Mary Jo McHugh, 20, were also charged with trespassing and with interference of a police officer for allegedly running from police.

