Colorado Man Remembered For ‘Selfless’ Peace Corps Work

April 13, 2017 10:03 AM
Filed Under: Boulder County, Broomfield, Central America, Cody Oser, Colorado State University, Louisville, Panama, Peace Corps

LOUISVILLE, Colo. (CBS4) – Just before he left on a volunteer mission with the Peace Corps, Cody Oser built an impressive treehouse in a backyard of his nieces and nephew’s home in Louisville.

cody oser 11 Colorado Man Remembered For Selfless Peace Corps Work

(credit: CBS)

The gift for his young family members will soon become a memorial adorned with a plaque, following Oser’s death in Panama.

“He worked tirelessly (because) we had a deadline — he had to leave for the Peace Corps in July — and he worked every night and every weekend in the month of June to make sure that this was completed before he left,” said Jamie Gilroy, Oser’s brother-in-law.

cody oser 31 Colorado Man Remembered For Selfless Peace Corps Work

Cody Oser (credit: CBS)

Oser, 24, lost his life helping others improve theirs. The Broomfield native was a graduate of Colorado State University in civil engineering who had worked in Africa and Central America.

“(He was) the most selfless individual I ever met and had a mission from the moment I met him when he was 9 years old to help people in the world,” Gilroy said.

cody oser 21 Colorado Man Remembered For Selfless Peace Corps Work

Cody Oser (credit: CBS)

That’s just how Oser’s life came to an end. He was apparently crossing a stream gathering items for the village he was helping in Panama when he slipped and hit his head, falling unconscious.

“He always talked about working with Third World countries and bringing resources that we find trivial to their villages,” Gilroy said.

Since the tragedy, some of Oser’s family members have traveled to Panama, where they are being received by dignitaries who are grateful for his work and that of others in the Peace Corps.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Send A News Tip
LUZIA CONTEST
NEWS TEAM

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia