Fire Destroys Church, Priest Suffers Burns

April 13, 2017 10:05 PM
DENVER (CBS4)– Firefighters continue to investigate what started a fire that destroyed a church and left the priest injured.

Fire crews were called to the fire burning at St. Mary’s Jacobite Church located at 3410 W. Walsh Place about 2:15 p.m. Wednesday.

A witness said she saw smoke pouring from the windows of the church as the fire burned inside. She also saw the priest limping as he escaped the burning flames.

The priest suffered minor injuries.

The church has been fulfilling the spiritual needs of the growing Syrian Christian community in the Denver metro area.

