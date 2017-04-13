Cherry Cricket Remembers Fish Killed In Fire

DENVER (CBS4)– There was a celebration of life at the Cherry Cricket for three fish that died in a kitchen fire that shut down the restaurant for months.
On Thursday night, bagpipers and other bar patrons honored the fish killed in the November 2016 fire.
The Cherry Creek North landmark reopened on Wednesday to hungry customers.
Renovations took months to complete, as damages from battling the fire claimed several key components of the restaurant. Expenses totaled more than $1 million that included a new kitchen.