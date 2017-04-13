Cherry Cricket Remembers Fish Killed In Fire

April 13, 2017 10:12 PM
Filed Under: Cherry Creek North, Cherry Cricket

DENVER (CBS4)– There was a celebration of life at the Cherry Cricket for three fish that died in a kitchen fire that shut down the restaurant for months.

On Thursday night, bagpipers and other bar patrons honored the fish killed in the November 2016 fire.

cherry cricket fish funeral frame 606 Cherry Cricket Remembers Fish Killed In Fire

(credit: Cherry Cricket)

The Cherry Creek North landmark reopened on Wednesday to hungry customers.

cherry cricket Cherry Cricket Remembers Fish Killed In Fire

Cherry Cricket (credit: CBS)

Renovations took months to complete, as damages from battling the fire claimed several key components of the restaurant. Expenses totaled more than $1 million that included a new kitchen.

cherry cricket reopening lu5 frame 37188 Cherry Cricket Remembers Fish Killed In Fire

(credit: CBS)

