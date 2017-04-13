CBS4 Welcomes Dominic Garcia To The Anchor Desk

DENVER (CBS4) – This summer, CBS4 viewers will again see a familiar face on their television screens.
Dominic Garcia, a former CBS4 reporter from May 2010 until May 2013, will return to Denver to anchor CBS4 News at 5pm, alongside Karen Leigh. Dominic will then shift to a reporter role for CBS4 News at 10pm. Most recently, Dominic has been working for CBS8 in San Diego.
Jim Benemann has signed a new contract with CBS4, and will continue to be the lead anchor of CBS4 News at 6, 6:30, and 10pm.
Dominic has deep Colorado roots. He was born and raised in Denver, went to Thomas Jefferson High School, and was an intern at CBS4 while attending Colorado State University. While there, he received a degree in Communications.
“[Dominic] is a smart journalist, a great writer, and cares deeply about this community,” CBS4 News Director Tim Wieland said.
Dominic will return to the Denver airwaves in mid-July.