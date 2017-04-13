Bike Lane, Transit Lane Expanded Along Broadway

DENVER (CBS4)– Drivers and bicyclists will continue to share more of the road on one of the busiest stretches of South Broadway this year with an additional eight blocks added to the protected bike lane. The transit-only lane will also be expanded to 24 hours.

Denver Public Works says the testing of a new bike lane on South Broadway between Bayaud and Virginia will be expanded. The bike lane will be expanded from Virginia to the Cherry Creek Bike Path along Speer Boulevard through 2018.

Denver’s first two-way protected bike lane with a parking lane to separate cyclists from traffic was installed last summer.

The bike lane was installed on the left hand lane in an effort to reduce accidents between vehicles and bicycles. The parking lane is located between the bike lane and traffic lanes.

Denver Public Works said the feedback has been positive, citing that vehicle travel time has not been significantly impacted by the bikeway study, that more people are riding bikes on the bikeway than on the sidewalk and that more people feel safer walking on the sidewalk.



LINK: denvermovesbroadway.com