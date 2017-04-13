Oliver The Giraffe Stars In Animal Park Q&A

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (CBS4) – Oliver the giraffe, April’s mate, starred in a Facebook live Q&A session with Animal Adventure Park owner Jordan Patch Thursday afternoon.

Before the live was cut short due to a low cell phone battery, the pair answered questions not only about Oliver but also April.

One of the big questions, by the sounds of the comments rolling into them, is whether April and Oliver will breed together again.

The short answer was that they don’t know. Once April has this calf, the veterinarian then needs to look and see how she’s doing and if she’s up for another baby.

In other big news for the Animal Adventure Park, they got some new animals and are finishing off some construction projects that they’ll be showing off once the park reopens. Check out the live for all the details.

FAQs from Animal Adventure Park’s YouTube Channel:

They have some of the biggest pens in the nation (sq ft per animal). We take pride in our indoor housing and the level of enrichment and care to keep them happy and healthy .

The calf will weigh around 150lb and will be about 6′ tall at birth.

The front hooves will come out first followed by the snout.

Mom will naturally raise the calf, with weaning could take between 6-10 months, maybe longer. We will not rush this process – it is just a documented range of captive weaning.

Once the calf is born, we will have a contest to name it.

The keepers will go in with April, clean her pen, give her treats (but not Oliver). He is a bull – and a bull is a bull is a bull!

Giraffes are pregnant for 15 months

Upon naturally weaning, the calf will move on to another facility to start a breeding program there. We cannot retain offspring, as it would lead to incestuous mating and undermine the genetics of the program and species.

Those “things” on their heads are called ossicones.

Bulls (male giraffes) only really care about two things- fighting and the unmentionable….

Oliver may share space with April, but for short periods. Bulls take no part in rearing young.

They eat hay and specialized giraffe diet but love romaine lettuce and carrot treats.

April’s water source, enrichment, and solo hay feeder are out of sight of the camera view.

This is Animal Adventure’s first giraffe calf.

The Animal Adventure Park set up a GoFundMe account for those wishing to donate to help out the giraffe “family fund.”

