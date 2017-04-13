Actress Beth Malone Shares Colorado Roots In Solo Show

“Beth Malone: So Far” is a solo show performed by Broadway actress Beth Malone. There will be two performances on Saturday, April 15th. For tickets and more information go to the “Beth Malone: So Far” page on denvercenter.org.

DENVER (CBS4) – Broadway actress Beth Malone is bringing her solo show to Denver. The show is a comical look back on Malone’s life up to this point. It’s about how a little girl from Castle Rock, Colorado, ends up on Broadway, and how someone with rancher, cowboy parents ends up being a liberal.

“How to have a good, fun, loving family relationship even though we have differing political views. And I think it’s very topical because of that, because there are a lot of families who have awkward Thanksgivings now,” Malone told CBS4.

The show starts with an opening number and segues into different times and places in Malone’s life. She highlights the different time periods with popular music from the 70s, 80s and 90s.

“It’s really a fun show. It’s very heartwarming. It’s got this tender family love story at the center of it, that we went through, our ups and downs and lost each other and found each other again over the years. So people find themselves wiping away a tear or two at times,” Malone explained.

Colorado plays a major role in the show. From Haystack Road in Castle Rock, to Aspen, to the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley and Denver, Colorado has had a major impact on Malone. She calls the show a love letter to her home.

“It’s in my life’s blood. It’s running through my veins. I love this state so much, I love every square mile of it,” Malone said.

“Beth Malone: So Far” is a lighthearted look at how families have to grow and change to accommodate each other’s differences.

“If you have a father, if you have a mother, I feel like you’ll recognize yourself in this show. And I do feel like it’s not as scary as people might think,” Malone said.