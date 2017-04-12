Sanders: Trump Will Be A One-Term President

April 12, 2017 3:54 PM
Filed Under: Bernie Sanders, Donald Trump

NEW YORK (AP) — Promising to “expose the Republican Party for what it is,” Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders predicted Wednesday that President Donald Trump would be a one-term president as the liberal icon prepared to launch a nationwide tour to rally Democrats.

“In terms of the first three months in office, Donald Trump is the least popular president in the history of polling,” Sanders told The Associated Press. He cited the Republican president’s support for a health care that strips insurance from millions of Americans, tax reform that cuts taxes for the rich and budget cuts that disproportionately affect the poor.

gettyimages 646440504 Sanders: Trump Will Be A One Term President

U.S. President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of the U.S. Congress on February 28, 2017 in the House chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

“I do not believe that if Trump continues these policies that he’s going to be re-elected. Nor do I think that the Republicans are going to do well in 2018,” Sanders said. “The momentum right now is with the progressive movement in this country. And I think the Republicans are on the defensive and will be on the defensive increasingly.”

The comments come as Sanders prepares to launch a tour next week with Democratic National Committee chairman Tom Perez that includes visits to some tossup and Republican-leaning states where Democrats struggled in the last election. The tour opens Monday with a rally in Portland, Maine, followed by appearances over the subsequent four days in Kentucky, Florida, Texas, Nebraska, Utah, Arizona and Nevada.

It is an aggressive schedule reminiscent of the 75-year-old senator’s recent presidential campaign. He failed to wrestle the nomination from Hillary Clinton in 2016, but developed a large and passionate following from his party’s liberal base.

gettyimages 662145470 Sanders: Trump Will Be A One Term President

Former Presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

The Democratic Party hit bottom last fall after an election season in which they lost the presidency and could not take control of the House or Senate despite favorable conditions in some cases. Sanders acknowledged his party’s failures in 2016 and said the upcoming tour would “begin the process of fighting back.”

He also cited Tuesday’s special election in Kansas, where Republicans scored a narrow victory over a little-known Democrat in a district where the GOP dominated in the past.

“The Republicans had to spend money like crazy at the end to beat him,” Sanders said. “I think that’s a very good omen for the future.”

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Send A News Tip
LUZIA CONTEST

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia