Rep. Mike Coffman Set To Hold Town Hall

AURORA, Colo. (AP) — Republican congressman Mike Coffman is holding his first town hall of the Trump administration Wednesday.

Coffman’s town hall will run for one hour from 6 pm to 7 pm at the Education Building 2 South of the University of Colorado Anschutz Campus at East 17th Place. It is open only to people who signed up for tickets. Questioners will be selected based on a lottery and signs are barred.

Those precautions are to try to prevent the confrontations other Republicans have faced in town halls this year. Coffman represents a district won by Hillary Clinton in the presidential election. He is often targeted by Democrats seeking to replace him.

Coffman supported the Republican health care bill this year. Coffman was already confronted by a hostile crowd over his positions in January when he met constituents at a library. He left that event through the back door.

