Rep. Mike Coffman Set To Hold Town Hall

April 12, 2017 6:40 AM
Filed Under: Aurora, Mike Coffman, University of Colorado

AURORA, Colo. (AP) — Republican congressman Mike Coffman is holding his first town hall of the Trump administration Wednesday.

Coffman’s town hall will run for one hour from 6 pm to 7 pm at the Education Building 2 South of the University of Colorado Anschutz Campus at East 17th Place. It is open only to people who signed up for tickets. Questioners will be selected based on a lottery and signs are barred.

mike coffman Rep. Mike Coffman Set To Hold Town Hall

Rep. Mike Coffman (credit: CBS)

Those precautions are to try to prevent the confrontations other Republicans have faced in town halls this year. Coffman represents a district won by Hillary Clinton in the presidential election. He is often targeted by Democrats seeking to replace him.

LINK: Town Hall Information

Coffman supported the Republican health care bill this year. Coffman was already confronted by a hostile crowd over his positions in January when he met constituents at a library. He left that event through the back door.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Send A News Tip
LUZIA CONTEST
NEWS TEAM

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia