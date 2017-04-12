Colorado Senate OKs Bill Guarding Against Pot Crackdown

April 12, 2017 11:44 AM
Filed Under: Marijuana Legalization, Pot Grow, State Capitol

DENVER (AP) — Colorado’s Senate has passed a bill to allow pot growers and retailers to reclassify recreational weed as medical marijuana in the event of a federal crackdown.

The bill is seen as the boldest bid yet by a U.S. marijuana state to avoid federal intervention in its pot market.

Colorado’s Republican-controlled Senate passed the bill Wednesday and sent it to the Democrat-led House.

RELATED STORIES: Marijuana Legalization Story Archive

Skeptics say nothing guarantees that reclassifying pot as medicine would stop federal action.

Marijuana is illegal under federal law, and the Trump administration has given mixed signals on its policy toward U.S. marijuana states.

Colorado voters first authorized medical marijuana in 2000, and the state began recreational pot sales in 2014.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Send A News Tip
LUZIA CONTEST

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia