Pedestrian With Walker Seriously Injured In Hit & Run

DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver searched for the driver of a vehicle that struck a pedestrian who was crossing the street with a walker, and sped away.
Investigators say the pedestrian was using a walker to cross Pecos Street eastbound at Dixie Place about 10:26 p.m. on Tuesday.
That pedestrian was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound on Pecos Street and seriously injured.
The vehicle left the scene and failed to provide information or assistance to the injured pedestrian.
