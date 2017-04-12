Officers Honored For Helping Under-Dressed Kids In Freezing Weather

DENVER (CBS4) – Two Denver police officers have been honored for going above and beyond.

Edward Pacheco, Jr. and Juan Gamboa were patrolling around Hamilton Middle School when they came across two under-dressed students walking together in subfreezing temperatures. The officers talked with the students and later returned with brand new down-coats to help them stay warm.

“I feel like anybody who was walking down the street that day and saw those kids freezing their butts off would’ve done the same thing,” Gamboa said.

“It’s something positive. You know most people meet us on a bad day, the worst day of their life. It’s something positive we can do for them,” Pacheco said.

The officers received the Citizens Appreciate Police Award which was started by a nonprofit group.