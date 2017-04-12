Mother Describes Son’s Final Moments Battling Cancer In Gut-Wrenching Post

LEONARDTOWN, Md. (CBS4) – A mother describes her 4-year-old son’s final moments of life in a heartbreaking Facebook post.

Ruth Scully’s son Nolan succumbed to Rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare soft tissue cancer, on February 4.

Last fall, Nolan’s parents took him to the doctor for a stuffy nose. He was snoring and found it hard to breathe during the night. Doctors told Ruth and Jonathan Scully that Nolan had a severe sinus infection. The young boy was put on antibiotics, a humidifier, steam, and a saline spray, but nothing worked.

After seeing an ear, nose, and throat specialist in an emergency appointment, The Scullys discovered that Nolan’s adenoids were swollen and needed to be removed. After his surgery, Nolan still was not feeling well.

A follow-up appointment with the surgeon revealed his adenoid tissue came back positive for Rhabdomyosarcoma.

Months later, doctors told the Scullys that Nolan’s cancer could not be treated.

The entire team of physicians that had been working with Nolan and his parents gathered in a conference room at Georgetown Hospital on February 1st. The oncologist told Ruth the updated CT scan showed large tumors that were pressing on his bronchial tube, making it hard to breathe and his heart. In her words, the cancer was spreading “like wildfire.” Doctors said all they could do was keep Nolan comfortable, as his condition was rapidly deteriorating.

After the meeting, Ruth went into her son’s room. He was watching YouTube on his tablet. She sat down with him and had the following conversation.

“Me: Poot, it hurts to breathe doesn’t it?

Nolan: Weeeelll…. yeah.

Me: You’re in a lot of pain aren’t you baby?

Nolan: (looking down) Yeah.

Me: Poot, this Cancer stuff sucks. You don’t have to fight anymore.

Nolan: (Pure Happiness) I DONT??!! But I will for you Mommy!!

Me: No Poot!! Is that what you have been doing?? Fighting for Mommy??

Nolan: Well DUH!!

Me: Nolan Ray, what is Mommy’s job?

Nolan: To keep me SAFE! (With a big grin)

Me: Honey … I can’t do that anymore here. The only way I can keep you safe is in Heaven. (My heart shattering)

Nolan: Sooooo I’ll just go to Heaven and play until you get there! You’ll come right?

Me: Absolutely!! You can’t get rid of Mommy that easy!!

Nolan: Thank you Mommy!!! I’ll go play with Hunter and Brylee and Henry!!”

The family spent the next few days together nonstop. They played, watched videos together, and smiled as many times as they could. Ruth wrote in the post that he wrote out a “will,” he sketched out how he wanted his funeral, told his mom how he wanted to be remembered as a police officer, and even picked out his pallbearers.

Ruth then asked Nolan if she could get in the shower quickly. He agreed, as long as he could be close by where he could see her. Ruth says as soon as the bathroom door closed, family reports that Nolan shut his eyes and went into a deep sleep.

When she came out, he was surrounded by his team. Nolan was in a coma. She jumped into bed with her son and held his face. Ruth describes what happened next as a “miracle.”

“My angel took a breath, opened his eyes, smiled at me and said ‘I Love You Mommy’, turned his head towards me and at 11:54 pm Sgt. Rollin Nolan Scully passed away as I was singing “You are My Sunshine” in his ear.”