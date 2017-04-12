Latest Forecast: Mostly Sunny And Mild Weather Through Easter

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – The storm tracks across the western half of the country will stay south and north of Colorado through the weekend. And therefore generally quiet weather is expected statewide for the foreseeable future.

High temperatures in the Denver metro area on Wednesday will be in the lower 70s followed by mid 70s on Thursday and Friday. Similar temperatures are expected on the Eastern Plains as well as the Western Slope. The mountains will reach into the 50s each day.

One slight chance that will begin on Thursday is an increase wind. Wind gusts may briefly exceed 30 mph on the plains Thursday and Friday and therefore will elevate the fire danger. No fire watches or warnings have been posted and none are anticipated at this time.

For Easter Sunday, morning temperatures will be in 40s including at Red Rocks for the annual Easter Sunrise Service. Temperatures later in the day will be near 70° under a mix of sun and clouds. There is also a very slight chance for a mainly dry late day thunderstorm on Sunday.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.