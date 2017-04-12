Police: Man Involved In Crash Kidnaps Good Samaritan

DENVER (CBS4) – Police say a man kidnapped a driver in Denver who pulled over to help following a crash on Interstate 70 and Central Park Boulevard last Tuesday.

Police say Jonathan Singlevich, 36, was in a crash and started running away from the scene. A driver pulled over to make sure he was okay. That’s when Singlevich is accused of forcing the driver to take him to a nearby motel.

According to Ken Lane with the Denver District Attorney’s Office, Singlevich has been charged with one count of second-degree kidnapping, one count of menacing, one count of careless driving, one count of duty upon striking a highway fixture, and one count of failure to report accident or return to the scene.

The victim was not hurt.