Settlement Reached With Family Of Teen Killed By Police

DENVER (CBS4) – The City of Denver has agreed to pay the family of a teenager, shot and killed as she was trying to run down officers in a stolen vehicle, roughly $1 million.

There are also significant non-monetary elements to the settlement that include a member of the Hernandez family counseling police with how best to communicate with the community.

Denver police officers shot and killed Jessica Hernandez, 17, in 2015 as she refused orders to stop.

“The death of Jessica Hernandez was a tragedy but the collective resolution of this civil matter marks the beginning of our work to heal as a community,” said Denver City Attorney Kristin Bronson.

The deadly shooting triggered a major policy change for the Denver Police Department concerning officers firing their weapons. Officers are no longer allowed to shoot at moving cars if the vehicle itself is the only thing considered a weapon.

City officials made the announcement about the settlement on Wednesday morning.

“Jessica was a daughter of our community,” said the Hernandez family attorney. “She was a very good student and had good grades. She had a full future in front of her. There is not a day that goes by that her family does not remember Jessica.”

Denver Police Department officers Gabriel Jordan and Daniel Greene were cleared of criminal wrongdoing in the case. They said Hernandez was accelerating the vehicle toward Officer Jordan when the officers opened fire.

“The family does not want anyone to go through what they are going through,” said the Hernandez family attorney.

The Hernandez family had previously said they planned to sue the city over the deadly shooting.

The settlement, described as “roughly $1 million,” will apparently sideline any additional legal action from the Hernandez family.

“We ask that you remember Jessica for who she was and that this will have positive change in the community,” said the Hernandez family attorney.