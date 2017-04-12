Sculptor Of Wall Street’s Bull Wants ‘Fearless Girl’ Moved

April 12, 2017 2:19 PM
NEW YORK (AP) — The sculptor of Wall Street’s “Charging Bull” says New York City is violating his legal rights by forcing his bronze beast to face off against the “Fearless Girl.”

Artist Arturo Di Modica (dee-MOH’-dih-kuh) said Wednesday that the new neighboring statue changes his bull into something negative.

gettyimages 653189686 Sculptor Of Wall Streets Bull Wants Fearless Girl Moved

The ‘Fearless Girl’ statue stands in the early morning hours in the Financial District. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

He says the bull’s message is supposed to be “freedom in the world, peace, strength, power and love.”

His lawyers say “Fearless Girl” exploits the bull for commercial purposes. They want it moved and are hoping for an amicable solution.

Artist Kristen Visbal’s statue of a girl with her hands on her hips was placed on the traffic island on March 7.

gettyimages 667761256 Sculptor Of Wall Streets Bull Wants Fearless Girl Moved

The “Fearless Girl” (front) statue stands facing the “Charging Bull.” (credit: JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images)

Mayor Bill de Blasio says men who don’t like women taking up space “are exactly why we need ‘Fearless Girl.'”

