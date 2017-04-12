Family Turns In Son Months After Murder Of 16-Year-Old

By Jamie Leary

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – After nearly 8 months, the suspect wanted in connection with the death of a Thornton teen has been taken into custody.

Angelo Alvarez, 18, was turned in to police Monday by his parents. He was indicted by an Adams County grand jury on one count of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Haley Vargaz, 16, as well five counts of attempted first-degree murder.

“I just stopped and I cried and I cried and I cried because it’s a relief. At least we know that the person responsible is going to go to jail,” said Leticia Herrera, Vargaz’s aunt.

Haley was at a house party that was cut short just after 2 a.m. That’s when witnesses say someone started shooting. Police believe Haley was an unintended target.

It wasn’t long ago Haley found out she had won a painful battle with cancer. Her mother Emelda Vargaz says she can’t understand why this happened to her, of all people.

Alvarez’s parents told CBS4 that while they turned him, the still believe he is innocent. His father Ronnie Garcia said he is a good kid with no criminal history and was frightened to go to jail.

“I just told him like any good dad would tell him that they love their son and if I could trade places I would with him in a heartbeat. Just to stay strong. Just to stay strong and the truth’s going to come out,” said Garcia. “God’s going to reveal the truth and let him free.”

Haley’s mother has a different take.

“I probably wouldn’t have been so angry as I am now if they would have just came forward and said ‘Look, we’re sorry, our son, you know,’ but no,” said Vargaz.

“I wanted to go to his parents’ house and say ‘Why? Why didn’t you turn in your son?'”

While Alvarez was a juvenile at the time of the shooting and he is currently being charged as an adult. He is being held at the Adams County Detention Center without bond. His next court date is set for April 18.