Fans Cheer On DU Pioneers As Team Brings Home Hockey Championship Trophy

DENVER (CBS4) – Emotions ran high at Magness Arena on Tuesday night as the Denver Pioneers celebrated their NCAA hockey championship with fans.

After their big win in the finals over the weekend, the University of Denver has now won a championship eight times: in 1958, 1960, 1961, 1968, 1969, 2004, 2005 and 2017.

Gov. John Hickenlooper and Mayor Michael Hancock attended the celebration, and Hancock took a selfie as he posed with the trophy and the team.

Junior defenseman Tariq Hammond, who hurt his leg in the third period of Saturday’s 3-2 win over Minnesota Duluth, had to be pushed out onto the ice in a wheelchair but was all smiles throughout the program.

It has been a long and emotional couple of days for the team, and Coach Jim Montgomery told his team how proud of them he is.

“You wouldn’t stop pushing until you achieved your goal. I could see it in your eyes from the time we got to Cincinnati, I thought we were going to win. And it was awesome to watch you guys do it for each other,” Montgomery said.

“And it was awesome to be a part of it, so thank you for bringing us along for the ride.”

Denver is now tied with North Dakota on the NCAA list with eight hockey championships. Michigan has nine.