Watch: Denver Zoo Posts Video Update On Dobby The Giraffe

DENVER (CBS4) – Dobby the giraffe appears to be loving life at the Denver Zoo.
Wednesday morning, the zoo posted an update on their baby giraffe, showing him out “stretching his legs in this beautiful spring weather!”
The little man can run, too, although maybe not quite yet to speeds of 37mph, which is the estimated speed for a sprinting adult.
RELATED: All These Giraffes Were Born While We’ve Been Watching April The Giraffe
Dobby was born on Feb. 28 and instantly became a sensation, like April in New York, receiving attention from around the globe.
He had a bit of a rocky start, unable to stand and nurse from the start, so needed a little extra TLC from zoo staff.
Everything appears fine now, though, as he’s out running and playing in the yard, showing off for visitors.