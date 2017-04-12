Man Finds Brother, A Father Of 2, Shot To Death Outside Of Home

April 12, 2017 5:28 PM
Filed Under: Colorado Springs, Colorado Springs Police Department, Colorado Springs Shooting, Vermijo Street

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Colorado Springs are investigating after a man was found shot to death early Wednesday morning.

The man was found outside a home on Vermijo Street near Cimarron.

shooting4 12 Man Finds Brother, A Father Of 2, Shot To Death Outside Of Home

(credit: KKTV)

Investigators have yet to rule the death a homicide but it’s being called suspicious.

A man claiming to be the victim’s brother says the 24-year-old left behind two young daughters and believes his brother was shot in the back of the head.

23 Man Finds Brother, A Father Of 2, Shot To Death Outside Of Home

(credit: KKTV)

The man’s name hasn’t been released and the death remains under investigation.

Additional Information From The Colorado Springs Police Department

Anyone with information or is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Send A News Tip
LUZIA CONTEST

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia