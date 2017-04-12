Man Finds Brother, A Father Of 2, Shot To Death Outside Of Home

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Colorado Springs are investigating after a man was found shot to death early Wednesday morning.
The man was found outside a home on Vermijo Street near Cimarron.
Investigators have yet to rule the death a homicide but it’s being called suspicious.
A man claiming to be the victim’s brother says the 24-year-old left behind two young daughters and believes his brother was shot in the back of the head.
The man’s name hasn’t been released and the death remains under investigation.
Additional Information From The Colorado Springs Police Department
Anyone with information or is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.