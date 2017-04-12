CDOT Honors Those Killed While Working On Colorado Roads

DENVER (CBS4) – Wednesday is Colorado Department of Transportation Remembrance Day.
CDOT honors employees who have lost their lives in the line of duty.
From 1929 to 2015, 59 CDOT workers have died while working on Colorado roads.
“Remembrance Day is a time to remember how important safety and safe driving in work zones are,” said CDOT Executive Director Shailen Bhatt. “People need to slow down and pay attention; pay attention to the change in conditions, pay attention to the people that are out there, get off your phone.”
In 2016 there were seven work zone fatalities in Colorado.