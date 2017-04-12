Cellphone’s GPS Helps Police Track Down Suspect

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Police say a cellphone left in a stolen car helped police catch the suspect.

According to Matt Barnes with the Thornton Police Department, an estranged husband broke into his wife’s house in the 800 block of East 98th Avenue on Wednesday.

(credit: CBS)

Barnes said the man attempted to take their child but was unsuccessful and fled in the woman’s car.

Police were called with the description of the car and were able to use the GPS in a phone to track the vehicle.

(credit: CBS)

Police pursued him to the area of South Federal Boulevard and West Belleview Avenue in Englewood when the suspect and another person bailed out of the car.

Officers were able to track the suspect down and take him into custody.

(credit: CBS)

The other person’s involvement in the incident isn’t clear.

No names have been released.

