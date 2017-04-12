Celebrate Arbor Day With A New Tree

DENVER (CBS4)– Homeowners who want to add a tree to their landscaping are in luck. The Park’s People are preparing for the Arbor Day tree sale.
The sale is Saturday and features discounted trees with beautiful flowers, fruit and fall colors.
Volunteers started unloading and sorting through the trees on Wednesday.
The idea behind the sale is to improve the Denver metro area for everyone.
“Trees help reduce heat island effect, they create shade, they help retain moisture and they help make our communities a better place to work and play,” said program manager Leah Jean Schafer.
Trees purchased through the sale need to be planted on private property, not along public areas. Homeowners need a permit for trees planted between the sidewalk and the curb.
The Arbor Day tree sale helps benefit the Denver Digs program to get more trees to grow in the city.
LINK: Park People’s Denver Digs Trees Arbor Day Fruit and Yard Tree Sale