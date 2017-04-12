Celebrate Arbor Day With A New Tree

April 12, 2017 2:51 PM
Filed Under: Arbor Day, Denver Digs, Park's People

DENVER (CBS4)– Homeowners who want to add a tree to their landscaping are in luck. The Park’s People are preparing for the Arbor Day tree sale.

The sale is Saturday and features discounted trees with beautiful flowers, fruit and fall colors.

arbor day trees 12vo frame 150 Celebrate Arbor Day With A New Tree

(credit: CBS)

Volunteers started unloading and sorting through the trees on Wednesday.

The idea behind the sale is to improve the Denver metro area for everyone.

“Trees help reduce heat island effect, they create shade, they help retain moisture and they help make our communities a better place to work and play,” said program manager Leah Jean Schafer.

arbor day trees 12vo frame 210 Celebrate Arbor Day With A New Tree

(credit: CBS)

Trees purchased through the sale need to be planted on private property, not along public areas. Homeowners need a permit for trees planted between the sidewalk and the curb.

The Arbor Day tree sale helps benefit the Denver Digs program to get more trees to grow in the city.

arbor day trees 12vo frame 300 Celebrate Arbor Day With A New Tree

(credit: CBS)



LINK: Park People’s Denver Digs Trees Arbor Day Fruit and Yard Tree Sale

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Send A News Tip
LUZIA CONTEST
NEWS TEAM

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia