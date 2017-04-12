‘Carpool Karaoke’ To Return To Primetime On CBS

(CBS4) – Fans of “The Late, Late Show with James Corden” don’t have to stay up past midnight to see the host’s popular segment Carpool Karaoke next month.
For the second time, CBS will feature a primetime special devoted to material from Corden’s show. “The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special” will air on Monday, May 22 at 9 p.m. on CBS4.
The special will feature an all-new performance with a celebrity who hasn’t been named yet and it will include recent Carpool Karaoke segments that have included stars like Madonna and Lady Gaga. It will also feature “Toddlerography,” another popular Late Late Show segment.
Last year’s Corden Carpool Karaoke special ended up winning the 2016 Emmy Award for Outstanding Variety Special.
