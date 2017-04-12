Businesses Brace For Losses During Construction In RiNo

April 12, 2017 10:04 PM
Filed Under: Brighton Boulevard, Denver Public Works, Heather Burke, Mondo Market, RiNo, Sean Smith

By Jamie Leary

DENVER, Colo. (CBS4) – Commuters and businesses frustrated with the construction mess along Brighton Boulevard should pack their patience. Another phase of construction between 38th and 44th avenues is set to begin Friday.

Denver’s River North (RiNo) area has long been an industrial hub. It’s only in the last few years that the landscape has seen significant changes. Apartments, restaurants and breweries are attracting more people than ever … and a lot more traffic in general.

brighton blvd closure 10pkg transfer copy Businesses Brace For Losses During Construction In RiNo

Brighton Boulevard (credit: CBS)

To accommodate for the growth, Denver Public Works began a massive project in October of 2016 slated to last into 2018. The latest phase will close Brighton northbound from 38th to 44th to install new storm sewer lines to improve drainage along the corridor. The closure is set to start this Friday and go through until early next year.

Detours will be in place for northbound passenger and commercial vehicles. Southbound Brighton will remain open along the stretch while work is underway, providing access to businesses.

brighton blvd detour map for web Businesses Brace For Losses During Construction In RiNo

The detour (credit Denver Public Works

Unfortunately, with all the construction, area businesses are losing customers and the latest slated closure between 38th and 44th is another cause for concern.

“With the Rockies games starting now, we get no one over here. If there’s a Rockies game, it’s just dead because no one wants to travel Brighton Boulevard,” said Sean Smith, an employee at Mondo Market in The Source.

brighton blvd closure 10pk789g transfer copy Businesses Brace For Losses During Construction In RiNo

The Source on Brighton Boulevard (credit: CBS)

While Denver Public works acknowledges the process is frustrating for drivers and businesses, spokeswoman Heather Burke says the end result is worth it.

“While it’s really frustrating now, people are going to be really happy. I mean these are areas that have really old storm drains and no sidewalks so it really is going to be great when it’s all said and done.”

Burke went over several features drivers will start to see over the next year:

• New, continuous sidewalks
• Raised, protected bike lanes, also known as cycle tracks
• New and upgraded signalized intersections
• Bike detection added to three intersections
• New landscaping, light fixtures and benches
• Additional on-street parking
• Utility and drainage improvements

brighton blvd closure 10pkg0 0 0 transfer Businesses Brace For Losses During Construction In RiNo

(credit: CBS)

“This is a large-scale project to help establish Brighton as a major thoroughfare in Denver, so it may take a little while before bicyclists, pedestrians, and drivers start noticing improvements, but we’re making great progress down the corridor already. Improvements along Brighton from 29th to 40th streets are expected to be completed in 2018,” said Burke.

