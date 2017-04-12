Suspect’s Text Message To Victim: ‘I Did A Terrible Thing … I Raped You’

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – A woman in Boulder told police she fell asleep and woke up being sexually assaulted early Sunday morning.
According to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect told her he thought she was “into it.”
Deputies say Benjamin Earl Tomb, 36, knew the woman for a couple of years, and while staying overnight at her home last week deputies say the victim woke up with him holding a pillow over her face and assaulting her.
The victim pushed Tomb off and he left.
According to the arrest affidavit, Tomb later told the victim in a text message that he was “very wrong,” and said, “I did a terrible thing … I raped you.”
Police arrested Tomb on Monday.