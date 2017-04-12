Another Baby Giraffe Born Ahead Of April’s Delivery

April 12, 2017 4:56 PM
Filed Under: Animal Adventure Park, April The Giraffe, Giraffe, Houston Zoo

HOUSTON (CBS4) – The Houston Zoo welcomed a baby giraffe Monday morning.

The female Masai giraffe, who is yet to be named, was born to Mom, Tyra, after a two-hour labor in the zoo’s giraffe barn.

Tyra’s baby is one of many that have been born as the world has watched and waited for April the giraffe to give birth at the Animal Adventure Park in New York.

The adorable newborn weighs 139 pounds, and is estimated to be 6-feet-3-inches tall.

RELATED: Watch: Denver Zoo Posts Video Update On Dobby The Giraffe

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Send A News Tip
LUZIA CONTEST

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia