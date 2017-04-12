Another Baby Giraffe Born Ahead Of April’s Delivery

HOUSTON (CBS4) – The Houston Zoo welcomed a baby giraffe Monday morning.
The female Masai giraffe, who is yet to be named, was born to Mom, Tyra, after a two-hour labor in the zoo’s giraffe barn.
Tyra’s baby is one of many that have been born as the world has watched and waited for April the giraffe to give birth at the Animal Adventure Park in New York.
The adorable newborn weighs 139 pounds, and is estimated to be 6-feet-3-inches tall.
