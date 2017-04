Aurora Introduces New Fire ChiefThe City of Aurora's new fire chief is a firefighter from Dallas.

Settlement Reached With Family Of Teen Killed By PoliceThe City of Denver has agreed to pay the family of a teenager, shot and killed as she was trying to run down officers in a stolen vehicle, roughly $1 million.

New Mexico Wins Chile License Plate RaceNew Mexico gets green light for chile license plates first. Colorado's bill still has to be read and possibly signed by Gov. John Hickenlooper.