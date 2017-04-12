Aspen Skiing Venture Acquiring California’s Mammoth Resorts

ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — Aspen Skiing Co.’s new venture is already expanding by buying Mammoth Mountain and three other ski areas in southern California.
Mammoth Resorts said Wednesday that it has reached a deal to be acquired by a new joint venture of Aspen Skiing and Denver-based KSL Capital Partners. It did not disclose the terms of the deal, which CEO Rusty Gregory called “the next logical chapter” for the company.
Besides Mammoth Mountain, it owns Snow Summit, Bear Mountain and June Mountain.
The announcement came two days after Aspen Skiing and KSL said they were joining forces to buy Intrawest Resort Holdings for about $1.5 billion. The properties it is acquiring in that deal include Steamboat Ski Resort in Colorado, Stratton Mountain in Vermont and the Canadian Mountain Holidays heli-skiing operation in British Columbia.
