Woman Gives Birth To 13-Pound Baby: ‘I Was In A Bit Of Shock’

MELBOURNE, Australia (CBS4) – Natashia Corrigan gave birth to a BIG baby boy, 13-pounds and 4-ounces to be exact.

Brian Liddle Jr. was born on Jan. 24 during Corrigan’s 40th week of pregnancy for her third child.

She also has two daughters, both of whom weighed right around eight pounds at birth, according to CBS News.

While Liddle’s weight wasn’t a complete surprise, Corrigan says she “never dreamed he’d be this big, thought he’d be an 11 pounder at the max! But we’re blessed with a safe delivery of a 13.5 pounder! I’m still in shock!”

In the end, Corrigan did get a dream come true.

“I dreamed of a little fat baby,” she said. “I’ve always wanted a little fat baby and I’ve got a big one!”

While Liddle broke records Downunder as the largest-ever baby in the state, he’s far from the heaviest recorded in history.

The heaviest birth on record goes to Giantess Anna Bates, who gave birth to a boy weighing 22 pounds and measuring 28 inches in 1879. Sadly, the child died 11 hours later.

Corrigan, like most of us, considers her birth an accomplishment as she did it without an epidural.

“I think I was in a bit of shock because the birth was natural and I only had gas so I was still in a bit of shock just from that,” she said.

Her trick?

“The power of positive thinking during birth, be positive, breathe deep.”