Fire Burns Near Shooting Area In Teller County

April 11, 2017 2:57 PM
Filed Under: Teller County, Turkey Track 7 Fire, Wildfire, Woodland Park

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A wildfire was burning north of Woodland Park in Teller County on Tuesday afternoon.

The so-called “Turkey Track 7 Fire” started near a shooting range at Turkey Track about nine miles north of Woodland Park west of Highway 67.

There were engines, a bulldozer and a helicopter helping crews battle the blaze.

No structures were threatened. The fire had burned about five acres just before 3 p.m. in grass and dead trees.

What caused the fire is being investigated.

