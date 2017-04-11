Fire Burns Near Shooting Area In Teller County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A wildfire was burning north of Woodland Park in Teller County on Tuesday afternoon.
The so-called “Turkey Track 7 Fire” started near a shooting range at Turkey Track about nine miles north of Woodland Park west of Highway 67.
There were engines, a bulldozer and a helicopter helping crews battle the blaze.
No structures were threatened. The fire had burned about five acres just before 3 p.m. in grass and dead trees.
What caused the fire is being investigated.
