Von Miller: ‘I Didn’t Even Know My Helmet Was Missing’

April 11, 2017 2:22 PM
Filed Under: Denver Broncos, Super Bowl, Tom Brady, Von Miller

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Forgive Broncos linebacker Von Miller, but he was a little busy following the team’s 2016 Super Bowl victory.

What, between a visit to the White House, his appearance on Dancing with the Stars – and, really, most everywhere else – and the team’s victory parade, Miller never realized his helmet was missing.

broncos2 Von Miller: I Didnt Even Know My Helmet Was Missing

Super Bowl 50 MVP Von Miller of the Denver Broncos celebrates following their win in Super Bowl 50 at Levi’s Stadium on Feb. 7, 2016 in Santa Clara, California. (credit: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

A year later, when the FBI tracked down Tom Brady’s missing Super Bowl, Miller’s helmet also turned up.

“I didn’t even know my helmet was missing. That’s how crazy of a year it was,” Miller told the Broncos. “But we had the best of the best, the finest investigators on the whole ordeal. They were able to find Tom’s jersey, and they were able to find my helmet, as well. Hats off to those guys.”

Miller’s helmet has since been recovered from the international journalist who allegedly stole it, but Miller has yet to receive it.

“It’s here in Denver, but I just haven’t had time to go over and get it,” Miller said. “But the helmet is here, and as long as it’s close, they’ve got it.”

