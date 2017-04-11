COMING UP: Denver Pioneers hockey championship celebration starts at 6 p.m. The public is welcome! (More Info)

Postal Carrier Accused Of Hoarding Undelivered Mail Learns Fate

April 11, 2017 3:58 PM
Filed Under: Fort Morgan, Sterling, Tayson Adam Hidalgo, Tayson Hidalgo, U.S. Postal Service, USPS

STERLING, Colo. (CBS4) – A mail carrier will serve 200 hours of community service for stealing and destroying mail.

A judge sentenced Tayson Adam Hidalgo, 23, on Tuesday. As part of the sentence Hidalgo will also have to pay $1,500 in restitution.

The U.S. Postal Service worker took letters and packages between 2014 and 2016.

Investigators found 26,000 cards and letters in his apartment and car. Most of it was returned to the residents in Sterling and Fort Morgan.

USPS Statement

“The U.S. Postal Service employs more than 610,000 employees and is the largest civilian federal workforce in the country. This type of behavior within the Postal Service is not tolerated and the overwhelming majority of Postal Service employees, which serve the public, are honest, hardworking, and trustworthy individuals who would never consider engaging in any type of criminal behavior.

