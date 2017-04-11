Ray Has Lofty Goals Entering Third Season

By Michael Spencer

Broncos linebacker Shane Ray joined Michael Spencer on Xfinity Monday Live at the ViewHouse Centennial this week.

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – The Broncos reported to team headquarters on Monday for offseason workouts.

“I can’t be more excited,” said Ray. “To be able to come back out and start preparing and getting ready again; we’re licking our chops.”

The Broncos had physicals on Monday and will begin workouts on Tuesday.

“They’re really important,” said Ray of the workouts. “The elevation here is difficult to deal with, so to come back and get into the physical shape to play at Mile High is the most important thing.”

Ray played in 58 percent of the Broncos defensive snaps in 2016 and had eight sacks. He’s expecting both numbers to go up in 2017.

“I’m a competitor,” said Ray. “Last year me and DeMarcus (Ware) were still splitting reps. Now, unfortunately DeMarcus retired, but I’m so excited to go out on the field and give it my all the entire game.”

“My goal is to be an All-Pro player,” said Ray of his expectations for himself.

“I’m just so excited. I’ve never felt like I set my goals too high. I’m out here to try to be the best. How everyone views Von (Miller) and his greatness. When you look at 56, you’re going to say the same thing.”

The NFL announced the Broncos preseason schedule on Monday.

The first time to see Ray in action will be when Denver travels to Chicago for Preseason Week 1.

The Broncos will then travel to San Francisco before returning home in Week 3 of the preseason to face the Packers.

The Broncos will end the preseason against Arizona.

Michael Spencer is a Sports Anchor at CBS4. Read his bio or connect with him on Twitter @MichaelCBS4.