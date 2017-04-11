Motorcyclist Killed In Crash With SUV

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– A man on a motorcycle was killed in a crash with an SUV in Fort Collins on Monday.
Police say the SUV turned in front of two motorcycles at South College and Swallow Road on Monday night.
One of the motorcycle riders, Eduardo Torres, 20, was killed in the crash.
The other rider, a juvenile who has not been identified, remained in the hospital on Tuesday with serious injuries.
The intersection was closed for nearly five hours while police investigated the crash.
Officers say they are working to figure out if the speed of the motorcycles may have contributed to the crash.