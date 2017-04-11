‘Moose Jams’ Cause Traffic Issues In High Country

April 11, 2017 7:17 PM
Filed Under: Breckenridge, Jaime FitzSimons, Moose Jams, Summit County

By Matt Kroschel

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) – Serious concerns over so-called “moose jams” in the High County have law enforcement officers asking people to be careful.

The animals tend to attract onlookers who pull over and park to take pictures of them, which can create a hazard in traffic.

img 4245 Moose Jams Cause Traffic Issues In High Country

A moose crossing the road in Summit Cove (credit: Elissa Knox/CPW)

With a recent spike in the number of wild animals making areas around Summit County their home, there are increasing issues around traffic backups.

“Moose jams are dangerous,” Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons told CBS4 Tuesday.

moose jams 6pkg Moose Jams Cause Traffic Issues In High Country

CBS4’s Matt Kroschel interviews Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons (credit: CBS)

Reports of dangerous situations are called in to 911 when the moose are spotted close to narrow winding mountain roads. Often people don’t park safely then dart out into traffic, fixated on the animals and getting a perfect picture while forgetting other traffic is still moving.

moose jams 6pk678678g Moose Jams Cause Traffic Issues In High Country

(credit: CBS)

In places like Yellowstone National Park, wildlife jams are treated as a serious issue as a volunteer force help keep traffic moving safely.

Officials in Summit County hope people will use common sense when watching wildlife and protect themselves from traffic.

Matt Kroschel covers news throughout Colorado working from the CBS4 Mountain Newsroom. Send story ideas to mrkroschel@cbs.com and connect with him on Twitter @Matt_Kroschel.

