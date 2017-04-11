COMING UP: Denver Pioneers hockey championship celebration starts at 6 p.m. The public is welcome! (More Info)

Arrest Affidavit: Woman In Viral ‘Takedown’ Video Hit Officer ‘Multiple Times’

April 11, 2017 4:24 PM
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – An arrest affidavit says a woman in a viral video shown being taken down by a police officer hit an officer “multiple times” and grabbed an officer by the throat.

The cellphone video shows Colorado State University student Michaela Surat, 22, being thrown to the ground by a Fort Collins police officer last Thursday night at the Bondi Beach Bar and Grill.

The affidavit also says she resisted arrest after her boyfriend got into a fight.

Surat faces an assault charge. Her attorney says the use of force was unwarranted.

