Latest Forecast: Warming Trend Underway Across Colorado

DENVER (CBS4) – A generally quite weather pattern will dominate the weather along the Front Range and throughout Colorado through the upcoming weekend.
High temperatures around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins on Tuesday will be at least 10 degrees warmer than Monday. That will place most neighborhoods in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. It will also stay mostly sunny and dry.
In the mountains, expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 40s and 50s.
Similar weather is expected through at least Saturday. Then a slight chance for afternoon thunderstorms may develop on Easter Sunday but it will stay dry for sunrise services.
Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.