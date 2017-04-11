Hickenlooper Expected To Sign Pot Grow Limits Bill

DENVER (CBS4)– Gov. John Hickenlooper is expected to sign a bill that cracks down on marijuana grow operations.
The bill would make it a crime to grow pot for someone else. Some marijuana users like to share the cost of electricity, water and fertilizer which results in grow sharing.
The bill sets aside about $6 million a year to help police crack down on illegal grow operations or grow operations that exceed legal limits.
The state House and Senate gave preliminary approval last month to a bill limiting marijuana patients 12 plants in their homes, down from 99.