COMING UP: Denver Pioneers hockey championship celebration starts at 6 p.m. The public is welcome! (More Info)

Hickenlooper Expected To Sign Pot Grow Limits Bill

April 11, 2017 9:40 AM
Filed Under: John Hickenlooper, Marijuana Legalization, Pot Grow

DENVER (CBS4)– Gov. John Hickenlooper is expected to sign a bill that cracks down on marijuana grow operations.

The bill would make it a crime to grow pot for someone else. Some marijuana users like to share the cost of electricity, water and fertilizer which results in grow sharing.

marijuana Hickenlooper Expected To Sign Pot Grow Limits Bill

(credit: CBS)

RELATED STORIES: Marijuana Legalization Story Archive

The bill sets aside about $6 million a year to help police crack down on illegal grow operations or grow operations that exceed legal limits.

The state House and Senate gave preliminary approval last month to a bill limiting marijuana patients 12 plants in their homes, down from 99.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

LUZIA CONTEST
NEWS TEAM
Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia