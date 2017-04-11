Search On For Shooter After Bullet Passes Through Dining Room

April 11, 2017 9:30 PM
By Stan Bush

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (CBS4) – Police are trying to solve a shooting in one of Colorado’s most palatial neighborhoods.

One Greenwood Village home was hit in an apparent drive-by shooting Monday around 11:40 p.m. The bullet passed through a dining room and kitchen at ear level before stopping in a wall-stud.

The bullet’s path tracked directly to the southbound lane of South Dayton Street.

Investigators told the homeowner the slug belongs to a .45 caliber handgun. The homeowner asked that his home and identity not be shown on camera out of fear the shooting may not be random, but connected it to a tactical drug bust that happened in the area earlier this year.

Neighbors say they heard nearly a dozen gunshots Monday night and on Tuesday detectives were seen recovering shell casings from the street.

No one was injured, no arrests have been made, and police do not have a description of a suspect vehicle.

Greenwood Village police are asking for any witnesses to come forward.

