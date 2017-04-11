COMING UP: Denver Pioneers hockey championship celebration starts at 6 p.m. The public is welcome! (More Info)

Crash Victim’s Family Thanks First Responders, Touts Organ Donation

April 11, 2017 1:36 PM
Filed Under: Arvada, Cody Crosby, Diane Eckert, Donate Life, Organ Donation, Wes Cook

ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4)– The family of a man who was killed in a crash thanked first responders on Tuesday. They said although their loved one died, he was able to help save the lives of others by organ donation.

Nearly four years ago, two people were killed when the car they were riding in slammed into an abandoned truck that was parked on the ramp at Interstate 70 and Wadsworth. One of the two killed was Cody Crosby.

i70 arvada fatal file 12vo frame 0 Crash Victims Family Thanks First Responders, Touts Organ Donation

The crash as I-70 and Wadsworth in Arvada (credit: CBS)

Crosby was a registered organ donor and his death saved the lives of three others.

Wes Cook was one of the recipients. He received Crosby’s liver after he was diagnosed with a rare form of inoperable cancer. Now Cook is friends with Crosby’s sister Diane Eckert.

organ donor awareness frame 180 Crash Victims Family Thanks First Responders, Touts Organ Donation

(credit: CBS)

They teamed up with another woman who received an organ from Crosby to meet the first responders who were on the scene of the crash.

Eckert says they wanted to make sure the first responders understand how important they are despite the fact that Crosby did not survive.

organ donor awareness frame 638 Crash Victims Family Thanks First Responders, Touts Organ Donation

Cody Crosby’s sister Diane Eckert hugs a first responder (credit: CBS)

“The outcome isn’t always what we want it to be but because of the fact that they worked so diligently and so hard on my brother, we were able to get some closure that day and also we were able to donate life,” said Eckert.

organ donor awareness frame 0 Crash Victims Family Thanks First Responders, Touts Organ Donation

(credit: CBS)

Crosby’s family also donated tissue and heart valves in addition to his organs.

Both Eckert and Cook work to raise awareness about organ and tissue donation.

organ donor awareness frame 1088 Crash Victims Family Thanks First Responders, Touts Organ Donation

(credit: CBS)

LINK: Donate Life

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Send A News Tip
LUZIA CONTEST
NEWS TEAM

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia