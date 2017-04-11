Crash Victim’s Family Thanks First Responders, Touts Organ Donation

ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4)– The family of a man who was killed in a crash thanked first responders on Tuesday. They said although their loved one died, he was able to help save the lives of others by organ donation.

Nearly four years ago, two people were killed when the car they were riding in slammed into an abandoned truck that was parked on the ramp at Interstate 70 and Wadsworth. One of the two killed was Cody Crosby.

Crosby was a registered organ donor and his death saved the lives of three others.

Wes Cook was one of the recipients. He received Crosby’s liver after he was diagnosed with a rare form of inoperable cancer. Now Cook is friends with Crosby’s sister Diane Eckert.

They teamed up with another woman who received an organ from Crosby to meet the first responders who were on the scene of the crash.

Eckert says they wanted to make sure the first responders understand how important they are despite the fact that Crosby did not survive.

“The outcome isn’t always what we want it to be but because of the fact that they worked so diligently and so hard on my brother, we were able to get some closure that day and also we were able to donate life,” said Eckert.

Crosby’s family also donated tissue and heart valves in addition to his organs.

Both Eckert and Cook work to raise awareness about organ and tissue donation.

